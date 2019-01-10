Firm Introduces Tool to Enhance Marketing Intelligence

Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network (MFDAN) has launched the second wave of Dentsu Aegis’ Proprietary tool CCS (Consumer Connection System).

The CCS is the Agency’s single source data system that houses an array of media insights, product consumption and behavioral attitudes that have effects on how consumers interact with media in relation to brand communication.

Since the inception of CCS in 2016, the tool was said to have put the agency in an articulated strategic position on how to connect better with consumers, targeting them efficiently whilst optimising Advertisers’ budgets.

The new tool is expected to help media, brand owners and advertisers connect better with consumers, targeting them efficiently while optimising advertisers’ budget.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MFDAN, Emeka Okeke, CCS is the agency’s single source data system that houses an array of media insights, product consumption and behavioural attitudes that have effects on how consumers interact with media in relation to brand communication.

Okeke at a media launch of CCS wave two, noted that since the inception of CCS in 2016, the tool had put the agency in articulated strategic position on how to connect better with consumers.

He said the CCS Nigeria 2018 study was a groundbreaking study and communications planning tool for advertising, marketing and communications practitioners in Nigeria, adding that the tool had shifted the paradigm of media strategy and planning within its network.

He added that CCS Nigeria enhances its view of the local Nigerian media landscape, not only by media channel, but in providing a holistic consumer journey and media ecosystem in which brands could navigate so as to capitalise on better media choices in targeting their audiences.

He stated that in developing consumer connection plans that best fits a brands’ objectives, CCS also provided insight into consumers’ mindsets when engaging with different media types or reaction variables to media.

“CCS also allows us to shape the way we approach content across different target audiences. If for example we identify that through CCS, 72 per cent of consumers expect advertising on social media to be entertaining and informative at the same time, this helps in guiding the media channels and creative direction required to achieve media best practices.

“Activating a truly consumer-centric approach in developing media strategy is now a reality for us and our clients.

“2019 is going to be massive uplift. We will be moving into people-based data, which is personal identifiable data that will enable you not to target groups, but real persons. This data will help marketers to prioritise their investment. The extent to which the data will help advertisers, media owners and planners’ businesses will depend on how flexible they are in listening to what their audiences want,” he explained.

Similar to the first wave of CCS Nigeria, the 2018 survey covers urban adults 18+ SEC ABCD, and was designed to be a more robust research study with a wider coverage of key marketing cities of commercialisation including 20 key economically active cities, as opposed 9 cities previously covered, he added.

“Furthermore, the sample size increased by approximately 45 per cent from n=6000+ to n=9000+. This new wave now includes a variety of category and brand usage questions including the alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages category, FMCG brands such as consumption of food, oil & gas usage, numerous technology categories; just to mention a few.

“Most importantly, the Outdoor Connection System (OCS) portion of the survey has been included to bring better precision in how OOH is planned and executed. With OCS we can not only measure recall on billboards, but also ascertain feelings, interactions and actions taken when consumers see advertising in the out of home environment.

“With over 80+ media touchpoints covered at an individual, single-source level, CCS Nigeria enhances our view of the local Nigerian media landscape; not only by media channel, but in providing a holistic consumer journey and media ecosystem in which brands can navigate so as to capitalise on better media choices in targeting their audiences.”

In developing consumer connection plans that best fits a brands’ objectives, Okeke stated that CCS also provides insight into consumers’ mindsets when engaging with different media types or ‘reaction’ variables to media.

“CCS also allows us to shape the way we approach content across different target audiences. If for example we identify that through CCS, 72 per cent of consumers expect advertising on social media to be entertaining and informative at the same time, this helps in guiding the media channels and creative direction required to achieve media best practices.

“Another example, if we ascertain that celebrity endorsements for brands do not resonate with Nigerian consumers who are 45+ years old (Index 87), this allows us to put forward a case for re-consideration of using an influencer strategy via social media.

“Another interesting insight we see from the latest wave of CCS Nigeria, is the resilience of Nigerian consumers’ in their patriotism to their country. Despite the negative sentiment we’ve seen in the media in terms of bad governance, the economic recession, increasing inflationary pressures, terrorist activity, amongst other things, 82 per cent of Nigerians are still very proud of their Nigerian heritage. They are positively ambitious with 83 per cent of respondents claiming that they will be better off in the future,” he added.