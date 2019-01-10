Don’t Eat ‘Food’ Given by Politicians, INEC Tells Corps Members

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members to steer clear of politicians’ ‘food’ in the forthcoming elections, saying it will not hesitate to sanction anyone who betrays public trust by accepting gifts from politicians.

The commission also warned the corps members not to struggle with thugs during the polls in order not to endanger their lives

INEC Electoral Officer for Jos South Council Area in Plateau State, Aisha Lawal, gave the warning during a sensitisation training organised for the corps members in Jos wednesday.

She said: “Let me warn you. You know politicians can be desperate. On no account should any corps member eat any food provided by politicians on election day because if you eat their food and get poisoned or sleep off on duty to enable them steal the card reader and other materials, you will be held responsible.

“During the polls, when thugs come and say ‘give me’ just give them what they want because your life is more important than anything else.”

She further stated that the corps members on election duties would be posted to different local government areas of the state other than where they currently serve.

According to Lawal, the measure is taken because of the limited number of polling units available in some council areas where the corps members are more in number, adding that the commission was equally repositioning its personnel to ensure that the process leading to the general election is transparent.

She urged the prospective election officials to ensure that the electoral body is able to deliver credible, free and fair polls to the people of the state in accordance with the commission’s mandate.