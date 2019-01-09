Presidency Wants PDP Sanctioned over Alleged Breach of Peace Accord

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency yesterday accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of breaching the peace accord signed by presidential candidates in December 2018.

Consequently, it appealed to the National Peace Committee to act on the alleged violation by the PDP.

Making the accusation in a statement, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, accused the Atiku Campaign Organisation of bad faith, character assassination and inflammatory utterances.

According to him, open and unsubstantiated allegations against the president’s family by the media team of PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, contravened the spirit of the peace accord initiated for presidential candidates by the peace panel led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar; Bishop Mathew Kukah and other eminent public figures who constitute the committee.

“Dragging the president’s family into the campaign and accusing them of wrongdoing without producing unassailable evidence, amounts to an act of bad faith and malice.

“Instead of concentrating their efforts on persuading Nigerians on why they should be trusted to rule again after 16 years of failure, the PDP presidential campaign organisation is seeking to divert public attention from the large scale corruption and havoc it wreaked on the country during its 16 years of misrule.”

According to him, more than one week after accusing the president’s family of corruption and wrongdoing, the PDP presidential campaign has been unable to provide proof of the allegations, despite being encouraged by the presidency and the public to do so.

He added: “Instead, they are ridiculously expecting the accused to prove their own allegations instead of it being the other way round.”

Shehu accused the PDP presidential campaign team of indolence and poor sense of research, pointing out that making allegations public without a proof was irresponsible.

“It is sheer desperation and a clear sign of disarray in the PDP campaign,” Shehu said.