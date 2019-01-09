People’s Trust Presidential Aspirant Promises Government of National Unity

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Trust (PT) in the 2019 Presidential election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has assured Nigerians that he will form a government of National Unity that will include all political forces across the country, within 48 hours of been sworn-in. This, he said, is to confront the challenges facing the country.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the PT candidate said the urgent task of rescuing Nigeria requires every available good hand, not just in his party, PT, but also some who are good but have been sidelined in the two big parties due to pettiness.

He said, “our government will include, by the grace of God, forward-looking political leaders in the two major parties and the newly registered parties, the Intelligentsia, professional groups, youth, women and other social interest groups and technocrats that we need from within Nigeria and the energetic and patriotic Nigerian Diaspora community.

“I have related across the social movements, political spectrum in the past 30 years and the business contingent of the Nigeria Diaspora for almost 10 years, I know first hand the talents at the disposal of Nigeria, to save the country from the current state of hopelessness.”

“I am able to form a broad-based government within 48 hours of being sworn in as president by the grace of God, to confront the urgent task of securing Nigeria ,uniting her people and bringing economic prosperity and rapid all round infrastructural and social development .”

“We have the talented people to solve the problems confronting Nigeria both within and outside the country, only the narrow mindedness and ineptitude of some leaders have prevented the deployment of these enormously great human resource available to this nation.”

‘We have no stomach for egocentrism and revenge and nemesis in the urgent task of rescuing Nigeria. We will reach out to bring Nigerians quickly to defeat insecurity and poverty

“With 11 states out of the 19 Northern states almost consumed by internal insecurity, cross-border banditry and some southern states under the grip of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of violence the Nigerian state faces an imminent existential threat that requires all good hands on deck for the urgent mission of national survival and development.’

There is no scope for small mindedness in this urgent business of national redemption. We are the promise of Africa and that beautiful civilization that the world is waiting for, to manifest. We shall defeat darkness, hatred and division with love, light and unity,” he said.