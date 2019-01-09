No Way for Tinubu in Kwara Politics, Saraki Tells APC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President and National Leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday said the purported move by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and his cohorts in the party in the state to annex Kwara State as their next political abode in the 2019 elections would be an exercise in futility.

According to Saraki, “Kwara is a state in the northern region of the country and not in the South-west where Tinubu has been allegedly tormenting the people of the zone.”

The Senate president disclosed this at Bode-Saadu in Moro Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign rally in the state.

He however said: “The members of the PDP in state and the people of the state have resolved to frustrate the Tinubu’s threat to wrest power in Kwara State for APC by all means.

“Those who are against us are not from Kwara State but they are from outside North where we belong, and by the grace of God they will not have their way in the state in the 2019 elections.”

Saraki further stated that “these opposition groups are not known in Kwara State. They are just impostors, deceptive people and propagandists. I want you to reject them during the polls I order to move the state forward.

“I want to tell you that the forthcoming general election in the state is not about me or about our governorship candidate, Hon. Razak Atunwa, and other candidates in the election, but it is about Kwara State and our tradition.

We must all come out with our permanent voters cards enmass during the polls to vote for all the PDP candidates and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate respectively.

He said the election is between the tenants and landlord, “and we must all resist the move by the tenants to cause any disharmony in the state.”

The party leader said PDP is everywhere in the state, “and with this unprecedented crowd that you see today, it shows that we are on ground and we will demonstrate this with our votes for PDP during the polls.”

Saraki, who decried the level of poverty, sufferings, kidnappings, general insecurity in the country, enjoined Nigerians to rally support for the PDP during the polls so as to bring new lease of life to the people of the country.

He therefore urged PDP members to move to various households in the state and mobilised for the party as well as assist the party to win the forthcoming general election in the state.

In his remarks, the Director General of Mandate 2019 of PDP and former Minister of National Planning, Professor Suleiman Abubakar, said: “The election in Kwara State is going to be development between tenants and landlord.”

“The PDP will not allow these tenants to change the developmental gestures that the government had put on ground in the last 16 years in the state.”

He said members of the party must be determined not to allow the tenants in the state so as to ensure the continuity of good governance in the state.

Abubakar, who described the leaders of APC as deceitful personalities, urged Kwarans to reject them during the polls.

Also speaking, the outgoing state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, said the past administrations have brought a new lease of life to the people of the state in the last 16 years.

According to him, “It is on this premise that the people of the state should continue to support the Saraki’s leadership in order to move the state forward.”

In his remark, the PDP governorship candidate, Atunwa, said his administration would address values to the socioeconomic growth of the state if voted into office on March 2.

He also promised to continue with the good work of the previous administrations in the state so as to continue to advance the needs of the rural populace.