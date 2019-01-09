Examination malpractice: Edo Govt suspends principals of 28 public schools, queries 28 others of private schools

…warns 16 public, private schools over complicity in exam fraud, as WAEC cancels results, derecognises affected schools for 2 years

The Edo State Government has suspended 28 principals of public senior secondary schools over their involvement in examination malpractice in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, in a memo to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Edo State, said the decision to suspend the affected principals followed the receipt of “report of investigations on the issue, carried out and decision reached by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cancelling the results of affected candidates, and derecognising the schools for a period of two years, with effect from the WASSCE for school candidates, 2019.”

For private schools, Hon. Agbale ordered that a query be sent to 28 private secondary schools to explain in 72 hours, why they should not be deregistered/de-recognised for involvement in examination malpractice in the 2018 WASSCE.

He said this was after receipt of the report of the issue and a decision reached by WAEC to cancel results of the affected candidates in the 2018 WASSCE and derecognising the schools for a period of two years, with effect from the WASSCE for school candidates, 2019.

He directed that a strong warning and reprimand in writing be issued to proprietors of affected private secondary schools for complicity in examination malpractice in their respective schools/ institutions in the WASSCE for school candidates.

The commissioner said that seven other principals of public senior secondary schools in the state were warned and reprimanded for complicity in examination malpractice in their schools in the 2018 WASSCE for School Candidates. A total of 16 private and secondary schools got warning letters for complicity in examination malpractice.

On the suspended principals, he said they will “remain suspended as principals pending their arraignment before the Teachers Disciplinary Committee to determine their culpability.”

The public secondary schools whose principals were suspended include Ikpeshi Grammar School, Ikpeshi, Edo State (Centre: 4130101); Evboesi Mixed Secondary School, Evbeosi, Edo State (Centre: 4131303); Obanosa Secondary School, Evbuobanosa, Edo State (Centre: 4131306), Igbanke Grammar School, Igbanke, Edo State (Centre: 4131307); Iru Grammar School, Iru, Edo State (Centre: 4131323); Osasinmwin-Oba Secondary School, Osasinmwin-Oba, Edo State (Centre: 4131716); Government Science and Technical College, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4132063) and Ojirami Mixed Secondary School, Ojirami, Edo State (Centre: 4130111).

Others are Dagbala Secondary School, Dagbala, Edo State (Centre: 4130134); Uma Secondary Commercial School, Imoga, Edo State (Centre: 4130105); Asoro Grammar School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4130210); Opoji Secondary Commercial School, Okhore-Opoji, Edo State (Centre: 4130301); and Afuda Secondary School, Afuda-Irrua, Edo State (Centre: 4139324).

More public schools, whose principals were affected include Anegbette Secondary School, Anegbette, Edo State (Centre: 4130704); Oguola College, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131107); Urhokuosa Mixed Secondary School, Urhokuosa, Edo State (Centre: 4131820); Egbede Community Grammar, Uvbe, Edo State (Centre: 4131816); Obadan Mixed Secondary School, Obadan, Edo State (Centre: 4131814); Ugiamwen Secondary School, Ugiamwen, Edo State (Centre: 4131813); Umagbae Grammar School, Adumagbae, Edo State (Centre: 4131803); Ikpiti Grammar School, Gelegele, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131748); Ugbine Secondary School, Ugbine, Edo State (Centre: 4131708) and Uzebba Grammar School, Uzebba, Edo State (Centre: 4131509).

Others are Ozalla Secondary Commercial School, Ozalla, Edo State (4131503); Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora, Edo State (Centre: 4131502); Esigie Comprehensive College, Abudu, Edo State (Centre: 4131344); Oza Grammar School, Oza, Edo State (Centre: 4131310); and New Era College, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131213).

The public school principals who were issued strict warning include Ore-Nolomi Secondary School, Iguosodin, Nebudin, Edo State (Centre: 4131707); Mixed Secondary School, Ugboko Numagbae, Edo State (Centre: 4131305) and Osomhe Secondary School, Osomhegbe-Ekperi, Edo State (Centre: 4130713).

Others are Iruekpen Grammar School, Iruekpen, Edo State (Centre: 4130614); Ujoelen Grammar School, Ekpoma, Edo State (Centre: 4130606); Akugbe Secondary School, Emuhi-Ekpoma, Edo State (Centre: 4130603); and Uhiele Grammar School, Ekpoma, Edo State (Centre: 4130602).

Agbale said that private schools whose managements were queried are Federal Staff Business College, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4130272); Zenith Model Education Centre, Igbogiri, Edo State (Centre: 4131830); Hizbullah Secondary School, Auchi, Edo State (Centre: 4130961); Calvary Secondary School, Ekpon, Edo State (Centre: 4131016); Gracious Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131138); Eden City College, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131147) and Lilmak Secondary, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131268).

Others are Jobamoh Uni. Secondary School, Itsukwi, Edo State (Centre: 4130825); Jubilee Academy Secondary School, Isihor, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131733); Gabmay Secondary School, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4130239); Ultimate College, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4130236); Gentry National High School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4130270); Excel Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131124); Oman Christian Academy, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131193) and Ceta International Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131240).

The other private schools that received queries include God’s Favour Secondary School, Abudu, Edo State (Centre: 4131341); Oje Reliance Secondary School, Avbiosi, Edo State (Centre: 4131512); Highers Wisdom Academy, Igue-Iheya Qtrs, Isior, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131736); Leaders College, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131743); and Mcmidas Comprehensive School, Isiohor, Benin City Edo State (Centre: 4131753).

Others are Paulson Foundation Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131824); Rising Hope Academy, Ugbor, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4133025); Ralph Education Centre Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4132042); Powerline Academy, Uselu, Benin City, Edo State (4132025); Christ The Winners Schools, Benin-Auchi Road, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131827); Ogunbor Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4131112); God’s Grace Educational Centre, Evboriaria, Edo State (Centre: 4132932); and Winners Foundation Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4133001).

The private secondary schools whose management were warned are Zanna Royal Academy, Ekpoma, Edo State (Centre: 4130617); Simbridge College, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4130268); St. Mathias Group of School, Ewohimi, Edo State (Centre: 4130536); Napoly Secondary, Ihievbe-Ogben, Edo State (Centre: 4131417); Imperial College, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4131244); Excellent Education Centre, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4132057); Enina Secondary School, Ogida Quarters, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4132066); Royal City College, Benin, Edo State (Centre: 4131293); and Oxonian Grand Academy, Benin City, Edo State (Centre: 4132040).