Benin Disco Reconnects 42 Communities

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Electricity Plc (BEDC) has stated that it has successfully reconnected 42 communities within its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti States which were without power supply to the national grid, as at end of November 2018.

The distribution company (Disco) which made this known in statement, declared that the notion that BEDC has not been responsive to community related issues was incorrect, stressing that it will continue to partner communities without electricity supply in addressing their challenges provided they follow the necessary steps for engagement.

Out of the figure, Delta State has 25 communities reconnected which included; Onicha Uku under Asaba Business unit, Ovwodokpoko in Isoko, Ephiephphor in Otor Udu, Idama estate, Phase11 in Asaba and Ogbe-Ohu in Agbor.

Others are; Ukpiovmu, Ughevnughe Oghior, Okirika and Otujeremi also under Otor Udu Business Unit.

In Asaba, Federal Housing Estate was reconnected, while Ewohimi was reconnected in Agbor also in Delta State. Also reconnected were; Ugomson and Igbogiri both in Agbor area of Delta State.

In Edo State, 12 communities in Ikpoba Hill Business Unit, including Ikhueniro 1 and 2, Idunowina, Idokpai also in Ikpoba hill, Ikomi in Uromi Business Unit, Ugbogui in Okada, Miracle Centre 2 under GRA, Benin, and Evboligun in Sokponba area of Benin, were also reconnected during the review period.

Ekiti State had two communities – Hausa Community in Shasha market area of Ado-Ekiti and Surulere Staff School Community also in Ado-Ekiti.

All the reconnected communities had a customer population of about 20,000 with the highest coming from Ubulu-Uku in Asaba, Delta State, which had a customer population of 4,907, followed by Ibusa 2 phase in Koka Business Unit, with a population of 4,704, while Issele-Uku also in Delta, came third with a customer figure of 3,248. Famoyegun community in Owo, Ondo state had the least customer population of 9 customers hooked to a transformer.

The company has disclosed that contrary to the insinuations in some quarters that it has not given out a single transformer to communities but collect money or leave customers to provide transformers on their own, it has installed transformers in communities ranging from 50KVA to 2.5MVA since inception across the franchise states.

“We do not encourage self-help in arranging for transformers. We advise that customers should only pay their bills and it is BEDC’s responsibility to make power available.

NHRC Condemns Military Invasion of Daily Trust

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called on the Nigerian Army to strike a balance between security and human rights in its operations.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja.

A statement signed by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkage, Mr. Lambert Opara, said Ojukwu was reacting to the invasion of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily and Sunday Trust by the army.

Ojukwu said although terrorism must never be allowed to continue to destroy the country, the military must at all times respect international best practices when addressing security challenges bedeviling the country.

This, according to him, will go a long way to ensure the protection of the human rights of every citizen.

He commended the federal government’s quick intervention in asking the invading soldiers to retrace their steps.

The commission, however, demanded the immediate release of the North-east regional editor of the newspaper who was still being held by the army.

“We believe that if the editor has any case to answer, he should be taken to the appropriate court of law.”

The human rights boss added that the role of the media could not be undermined in any democracy as the media remained the gatekeepers of the society.

He also advised journalists to observe caution as they exercised their right to freedom of expression, adding that freedom of expression was not absolute at all times