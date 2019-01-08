Gunmen Abduct Ekiti LG Director of Administration, Driver

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Director of Administration with the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. David Jejelowo, and his driver have been kidnapped.

Jejelowo, the Director of Administration in Gbonyin Local

Government area of the state, was kidnapped on Monday evening along Ado-Ijan road while returning from Ode Ekiti, the local government headquarters to Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The abduction occurred a few days after an accountant with Emure Local Government, Mr Abayomi Ajayi, was killed and two other officers of the Emure Local Government were kidnapped along Ise-Ikere road.

It was gathered that Jejelowo was returning to Ado Ekiti around 7.15pm

with his official car when he was abducted on the way.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, saying the driver had been released.

“We confirmed the kidnap incident yesterday (Monday). It happened along Ado-Ijan road and it involved the Director of Administration of Gbonyin Local Government and his driver.

“But the driver has been released. We can confirm that to you. We are monitoring the situation and our men are working round the clock to ensure that the man is rescued from the hideout.

“The driver has been giving us useful information that we are going to

work on to facilitate the release,” he said.

Ikechukwu added that the command is mapping out strategy to tame the

marauding kidnappers who were fond of abducting prominent people with the intention to collect ransom from them.

The police spokesman called on members of the public to give useful information that would help in tracking down the evil doers.