Drive Cautiously as Rehabilitation of Lagos, Ibadan Expressway Resumes, FRSC Advises Motorists

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun Command, has advised motorists to drive cautiously as Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) resumed rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway from Lagos to Sagama interchange on Tuesday.

The work resumes with the installation of road barriers and diversions of traffic.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

He said the advice became necessary to avoid delay and panic that “this occurrence and roads diversion may cause”.

“The FRSC is working with JBN alongside sister traffic and emergency agencies to mitigate the traffic experiences of motorists during this period,” he said.

The sector commander indicated that Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), responsible for the rehabilitation of the other section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Sahara interchange to Ibadan, would also resume reconstruction works.

According to him, the work will lead to diversion of traffic, especially within overriding axis of the Expressway.

He also admonished motorists to note increased “motorisation“ due to vehicles returning after the yuletide and the need to share the highway responsibly, to avoid crashes.

Oladele further urged motorists to drive at the average speed limit of 50 km at the construction sites and use their day time running lights due to poor visibility, common in the early morning and late evening to guard against road crashes. (NAN)