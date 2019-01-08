Buhari Apppoints New NFIU Director

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja nominated Modibbo Hamman Tukur as a Director of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Tukur’s appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.

According to the statement, the appointment was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 and addressed to the Senate President, seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

The statement added that Tukur, who hails from Adamawa State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc.) degree in International Business.

He is currently an Assistant Director in the NFIU, and has vast international experience in illegal assets recovery.