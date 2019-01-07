Revamp of 230 schools: Parents, other stakeholders laud Obaseki

As contractors mobilise to site for the commencement of rehabilitation work on 230 public primary schools across Edo State, parents and other stakeholders in the education sector have commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for prioritising the reform of basic education in the state.

A cross-section of stakeholders who spoke to journalists said the state government has shown uncommon commitment to the basic education sector, starting with the training of over 7000 teachers on the use of digital tools to teach in primary schools across the state.

They said that the renovation of schools across the state has put paid to complaints that the teachers would teach in dilapidated schools, noting that the exercise shows that the governor is not just systematic in his approach to problems, but also sincere.

A parent, Mrs. Omoh Abhulimen, from Esan South East Local Government of the state, said the intervention of the state government is a rescue mission to save public education at the basic level.

“After training teachers on modern methods of teaching, it was only appropriate that the state government embarks on major repair of schools with dilapidated structures to ensure children learn in a conducive environment,” she said.

Another parent, Mr. Micheal Obi, whose children were relocated to another school as a result of the state of infrastructure in their school, commended the state government for approving the 230 schools for refurbishment.

“After the renovation work, my children will have the chance to return to their school. We are really happy that schools are being worked on. It is not every government that places this emphasis on primary schools. It is worth commending.”

Favor Ikponmwosa, who lives in Egor Local Government Area of the state, expressed appreciation to the governor for listing Eweka Primary School among the schools in the first phase of the renovation work, and said: “I thank Governor Obaseki for remembering our children.”

A resident of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Mrs. Bose Itsemhe, said “I am happy they are coming to fix the school here in my area. Those of us with children attending the school will monitor the progress of work and help in safeguarding the school from vandals.”

Recall that during a meeting with contractors, Governor Godwin Obaseki vowed to prosecute contractors who deliver sub-standard work on the 230 public primary schools being refurbished by the state government.

A School-based Management Committee (SBMC) has been put in place to ensure that the schools are well run and whatever has been provided for the schools are not vandalised.