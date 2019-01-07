Osun is Heart of Power Transmission, Says TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has described Osun State as the heart of power transmission in the country because of the weight of power facility domiciled in the state.

TCN Managing Director Usman Muhammed stated this during a visit to Governor Gboyegs Oyetola at the weekend.

He said: “Osun is significant to us as a company as Osogbo, state capital, remains the heart of TCN in this country.

“We are here to visit Mr Governor to strengthen our partnership so as to ensure improvement in our service delivery to the country

“Right now,, Osun has six transmission lines while two are virtually ready for installation to make it eight. Osun also has five sub-stations, that makes the state to be outstanding.

“These are milestones because many states don’t even have one transmission line.

“As a sensitive company, efforts have been improved upon to meet the national electricity requirement by making NCC a real National Control Centre.

“So, we are ready to work with Osun state government to expand its electricity capacity for the development of the state”.

Muhammed who was accompanied by top officials, said TCN under his watch had recorded great achievements and completed many projects which were abandoned in the past.

He said the efforts of his team led to the improvement in electricity transmission being witnessed in recent times.

He said the company took a decision to collaborate with the Osun state in cognisance of her economic potentials.

Governor Oyetola described Osun as an investment destination because of the relatively stable electricity supply.

Osogbo, the state capital, especially enjoys an average of 16 hours electricity supply daily, making it attractive to investors, the governor said.

“An investor who can have not less than 16 hours of electricity supply has the problem of energy supply solved,” he added.

Oyetola, who received the TCN delegation along with Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, Supervisor for Finance Bola Oyebamiji, Supervisor for Agriculture Dr. Charles Akinola, among others, commended the TCN management for their high sense of diligence and commitment to duty.

He said the TCN deserved to be commended for the relative stability of power supply in the country.

“We appreciate the importance of the TCN to socio-economic development of our state and general well-being of the citizenry.

“What we enjoy is the relative stability of power supply and this will continue to help us to market our investment drive.

“If there is a reasonable supply of electricity, then the state can guarantee huge investment, thus stimulating her economy for the betterment of all.

“Our administration will support TCN to be more effective, efficient and proficient as this will help to galvanize our resolves to move the state forward”, Oyetola said.