NNL SUPER 8 PLAYOFF: High Flying Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars in Battle Royale

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin and Remo Stars of Sagamu who both won their first games of the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Playoff in Aba yesterday are to meet today in a clash already expected to produce one of the four teams to be promoted to the topflight NPFL.

Bendel Insurance defeated 10-man Delta Force 3-0 at the Enyimba International Stadium while Remo Stars also crushed 3SC by the same goal margin.

The Benin Arsenal raced in front through veteran forward Charles Omokaro in the 12th minute.

Insurance scored their second of the afternoon in the 15th minute when Michael Enaruna netted a brilliant free kick.

In the 35th minute, Delta Force were reduced to 10 men when Nduka Eze was dismissed for dragging down the opposition after he was adjudged to have been the last man.

Emmanuel Uangboje increased the tally with 21 minutes left on clock for the Benin City side’s third goal of the afternoon after beating the offside trap.

Remo Stars on the other hand set up the mouth-watery clash with Bendel Insurance with three unreplied goals against the Oluyole Warriors.

Edoka Owoicho got the curtain raiser in the 33 minute while Awoyemi Abiodun added the second in the 75th minute. Olufemi Oladapo made it 3-0 in the 85th.

Both Delta Force and 3SC have a tough fixture to look forward to in the hope of salvaging something from the playoff.

The two games will take place at the same Enyimba Stadium venue in Aba