LA LIGA: Sociedad Shocks Madrid with Home Defeat

Real Madrid fell to a shock 0-2 defeat at home to Real Sociedad yesterday as Santiago Solari’s side continue to struggle through a tough start to the New Year.

Madrid got off to the worst possible start after Casemiro fouled Mikel Merino in the home side’s box just three minutes in. The referee pointed straight to the spot, and Sociedad striker Willian Jose made no mistake in thumping the resulting penalty high into Thibaut Courtois’ net.​

Karim Benzema spurned a glorious chance to provide a quick response for Los Blancos just six minutes later. The ball broke for the Frenchman as he was clean in on goal, but the striker fired his effort wide of the far post.

Both sides had plenty of chances early in the second half, though neither side could capitalise. Geronimo Rulli made a succession of saves from a flurry of close-range ​Real Madrid shots, including one from Vinicius Junior, just two minutes into the half. Adnan Januzaj also spurned a presentable opening for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

The home side had a seemingly clear penalty appeal waved away midway through the second half, whilst former ​Manchester United star Januzaj failed to convert two further big chances for Sociedad.

Lucas Vazquez was sent off on the hour mark for a second yellow card. After being booked in the first half for a reckless challenge, the Spaniard repeated the mistake with a poor challenge from behind to see a second yellow and leave Madrid with a mountain to climb.

Substitute Ruben Pardo sealed the stunning victory for Sociedad with a clinical header, converting a floated cross from Willian Jose on the 83rd minute to condemn Madrid to another disappointing result.