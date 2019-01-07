Air Peace Begins Direct Flights to Banjul

By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major airline, Air Peace, has announced that it would begin non-stop flights from Lagos to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia from today.

With this development, the airline said it would no longer route its Lagos-Banjul flights through Accra, Ghana.

Air Peace had earlier broken its connecting flights to Freetown, Sierra Leone and now operates direct Lagos-Freetown-Lagos flights.

In a related development, Air Peace said it was consolidating its leadership of air services on the West Coast of Africa with scheduling of more flights on the Accra, Ghana route.

The development, the airline said, would avail travellers an exciting opportunity to cut cost and travel time, pledging to continue to adjust its schedules to better serve its customers on the West Coast of Africa.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of our non-stop flights to Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, from Monday, January 7, 2019. We had routed our flights to Banjul through Accra, Ghana. The new schedule follows our experiment with direct flights from Lagos to Freetown. The pieces of feedback we have received from members of the flying public indicate that they prefer to take direct flights to Freetown and Banjul. The option saves air travellers money and time.

“We have also increased our offering on the Lagos-Accra with more flights. The new Banjul and Accra flight operations,we are sure, will not only deepen our West Coast operations, but also deliver a variety of smart options to our valued customers. We are a customer-centric airline and the strategy of our leadership of the airline business in Nigeria and West Africa is anchored on attaching great importance to the feedback of our esteemed customers,” Air Peace said.