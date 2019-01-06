INEC Delivers Fresh 25,777 PVCs to Plateau Electorate

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has taken fresh delivery of 25,777 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in Plateau, bringing the total number of unclaimed PVCs in the state to 334,707.

The commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr Osaretin Imahiyerobo, who disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Sunday, added that the commission has equally devolved collection of PVCs in the state to 207 registration areas across the 17 council areas beginning from January 16 to 21, 2019.

Imahiyereobo said: “As part of efforts to ensure registered voters participate fully in the forthcoming elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has devolved the collection of PVCs in Plateau State to 207 registration areas (RAs) in the 17 LGAs from January 16-21 2019.

“The commission has also taken delivery of 25,777 PVCs for those whose cards were omitted, applied for replacement of lost cards, defaced and some 2015 unprinted cards.

“This brings the number of cards available for collection in the state to 334,707 as at the weekend out of 485,673 PVCs.”

While urging all voters that registered, applied for transfer, replacement of lost and defaced cards during the Continous Voter Registration exercises between April 2017 to August 30, 2018 to utilise the six days exercise to visit the registration areas where they registered, applied for transfer or replacement to collect their cards, INEC said it was also set to sensitise various stakeholders in the state ahead of the elections.

Imahiyereobo said that as part of INEC’s efforts to sensitise major stakeholders in the electoral process, it will hold an interactive session with traditional and religious leaders in the state.

He said that the meeting scheduled for January 14 and 15 respectively will enable the commission interact and brief the royal fathers and religious leaders on the level of preparations for the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the interactive session with traditional rulers is expected to host the Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers and other members from the three senatorial zones, while the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI) are equally expected at the meeting.