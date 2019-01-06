Fayemi’s Wife Leads Buhari’s Reelection Campaign in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, Saturday led other bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign for

President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, saying Nigerians must guard the fledging democracy jealously and prevent looters from taking over government again.

The governor’s wife said Buhari remains the best option for Nigeria, urging Ekiti voters to vote massively for the candidates fielded by the APC for the presidential, National and state Assembly elections in the state.

Mrs Fayemi spoke in Igbemo Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area of Ekiti State when a state assembly candidate of the party in constituency 2 in the council, Mr. Hakeem Jamiu, flagged off his campaign for the coming election.

Jamiu, who hails from the town, was the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation during the first term of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Mrs Fayemi, who led other APC candidates in Ekiti Central to campaign for Buhari, said the constituency has no reason to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having benefited nothing from the past government of Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

“Nigeria can’t return to looters again. We can’t go back to a period when our commonwealth was being wasted by few individuals, that is why we have to allow President Buhari to continue.

“Governor Fayemi can’t be a governor in Ekiti and begin to go to Abuja to beg before things are done for Ekiti when he can easily get such easily done with President Buhari in the saddle. So Ekiti electorate must make the right choice in the presidential and other elections.

“President Buhari, our senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, the House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti Central constituency 1, Mr. Sola Fatoba, and Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu must win because of their past records and competence to represent Ekiti at any level.

“The APC didn’t just pick Mr. Jamiu because of his closeness to my husband, but because of his competence. He had served in government before and he did well. There is nowhere you put him that he won’t perform, so he is going to be a perfect match as a lawmaker and Fayemi as a governor,” she said.

Addressing the crowd, Jamiu said the entire Igbemo community was cut off from the rest of Ekiti under Fayose due to alleged inability of the state government to construct a collapsed bridge that links the town with the ex-governor’s country home.

Jamiu promised that he would do the constituency proud if given the opportunity to serve as a member of the state assembly by initiating and sponsoring bills that would improve the wellbeing of the populace.