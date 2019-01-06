Coordinator: No Corruption Claim against Atiku Has Been Substantiated

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Coordinator of the Atiku Nationwide Project, Dr. Solomon Gushibet, has dismissed the sleaze allegations being made in some quarters against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying no case has been established against him. Gushibet queried why Atiku was going about his legitimate engagements freely around the country without being picked up and prosecuted if he had any case to answer.

Gushibet spoke yesterday at a meeting of the Atiku campaign organisation in Jos. He said Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi, had what it takes to move Nigeria to greater heights, and urged PDP supporters not to be deterred but remain courageous. He added that Atiku was the engine room of Nigeria as Vice President during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, who gave the administration resounding credibility by bringing about economic transformation.

He said further that by the time the duo came to office, the Nigerian economy was already nose-diving into recession and depression, adding that when they came in, they did not blame the recession on the military but went head-on to revive the ailing economy.

“So, Atiku is not a thief. If Atiku were a thief, he wouldn’t have been moving around freely without being arrested because of the nature of this government. Atiku started investing at the age of 15 and here he is today. We must not leave any stone unturned to deliver him to the people of Nigeria,” Gushibet said.

The national secretary of the campaign organisation, Abdullahi Narabi, in his contribution, said they had thought the present federal government was coming with respite, when they came on board in 2015. But things became worse economically, he said, as prices of staple food skyrocketed. Narabi said the government was anti-people and its claims about fighting corruption were a ruse.

“Since they did not find anything against Atiku, that means he is not corrupt. They would have prosecuted him, but there is nothing fraudulent and incriminating in him,” Narabi said.

Speaking also, Coordinator of the North Central Zone of the organisation, Hon. George Daika, said Atiku was a man of integrity and an employer of labour. Daika said most of Atiku’s investments were located in Nigeria, adding that the government of Atiku, if he wins, is going to be a government for the people.

Daika said Obasanjo brought in Atiku to help revive the ailing economy and urged the electorate to be dogged fighters who should not despair.

“Don’t be discouraged. Don’t be despaired, and don’t be deterred. It is our project. He is doing it for our interest and for our sake. We are confident that Atiku will win in February presidential poll,” the North Central coordinator said.

In their own remarks, an elder statesman, Alhaji Abdullahi Wase, Mr. Joseph Tonkan, and other stakeholders said Nigerians should make deliberate efforts to ensure Atiku’s victory at the polls next month.