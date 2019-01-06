2019: S’east Leaders aren’t Working against PDP, Says Obi

Party holds prayer for him

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has dispelled rumours that some leaders of the party in the South-east are working against the party in the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi, who addressed members of the party during an interdenominational service and reception organised for him by the party in the state, said the leaders of the party in the region and all the members are working as one family.

“Let me tell you all, PDP in the South-east are working as one family, and when the votes are turned in, you will all see it. We are working as one, one family,” he said.

He said that under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, Nigeria and her citizens have suffered greatly.

He promised that as vice-president, he would ensure that major roads in the South-east are completed as against the propaganda being peddled by the APC government.

The Bishop of Awka diocese of Anglican Communion, Bishop Alex Ibezim, who officiated during the service, said only servant leaders can salvage Nigeria.

He said: “Our country needs servant leaders, leaders who will serve selflessly.

“We lack leaders like Nehemiah. Nehemiah served in the king’s palace, but didn’t take pay for the work he did. We need leaders like Nehemiah. Nehemiahs are fast disappearing in Nigeria. We must pray for God to give us God-fearing leaders through this election.

“Nehemiah was comfortable in the kings palace, but he was more concerned about the welfare of the people of Jerusalem. Nigeria is characterised by war, hunger, and all manner of afflictions. All politicians here must know that and work to redeem her.”

Priests also took the opportunity to pray for Obi and his wife, Margaret, against any form of attacks as the election draws near.

The party received and presented PDP flags to new entrants, including: Godwin Ezeemo, Yul Edochie and Hygers Igwebuike who were accompanied by hordes of supporters.

The reception was attended by bigwigs of the party in the state, including senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party.