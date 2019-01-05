Prepare to Take over Leadership, Buhari Charges Nigerian Youths

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abujat

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja charged Nigerian youths to prepare to take over political leadership, saying his generation would soon quit the stage.

The president who made these remarks while receiving the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its Acting National Leader, Kingsley Dozie Lawrence, described Nigerian youths as very active and critically important in the Nigerian project.

‘‘Youths are very virile and active. A greater part of the Nigerian population is made up of youths. They must always be a factor at all times.

‘‘Youths must begin to groom themselves for the leadership of Nigeria.

‘‘I said this to the leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students yesterday (Thursday) – sooner than later we will leave the stage and you will takeover. You have to equip yourselves properly,’’ the president was quoted as saying.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari welcomed the group for appreciating his administration’s effort in providing the much-needed infrastructure across the country.

Adesina also said Buhari appreciated the youngsters for acknowledging his government’s role in ensuring that Nigerians celebrated the Yuletide with both the availability and stability of the price of petroleum products.

‘‘I am glad you appreciate government’s efforts. That is why we are here to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians and on infrastructure. We will ensure that the resources of Nigeria work for Nigerians,’’ he further quoted him.

The statement also said the president expressed hope that ‘‘good reason will prevail” on the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It added that earlier in his remarks, the leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing hailed the Buhari administration for stabilising the economy and improved security during the just concluded Christmas season and simultaneously sustaining the development of infrastructure, particularly the Second Niger Bridge.

“We, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, are partners-in-progress in the Nigerian Project and will extend hands of partnership to any administration that guarantees the interest and welfare of Ndigbo.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari’s administration has impacted the Igbos in some positive ways, but there are still areas the Igbos need more impacts,” Lawrence was quoted.

According to Adesina, the youth leader appealed to the president to make a categorical statement on Igbo Presidency in 2023 and equally initiate a process for the creation of an additional state in the South-east, among others.

