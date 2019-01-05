Peugeot  Revisits History in Pickup Segment

Peugeot is revisiting its history in the pick-up segment, particularly in Africa, dating back to the Peugeot 403 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1956, the Peugeot 404 Camionnette-Bâchée of 1967, and then the Peugeot 504 Pick-up which succeeded it until 2005, the last year of production at PAN Nigeria Limited, assemblers of Peugeot brand of vehicles.

The new Peugeot Pick Up is proof of the Brand’s ambitions for a return to the pick-up market as part of its international growth. The brand unveiled the new Peugeot Pick Up in Morocco, September 2017. This signals the return of PEUGEOT to the pick-up market within the African continent to accelerate the internationalization of the Brand.

Benefiting from a remarkable level of roominess and equipment, the Peugeot Pick Up fulfils the fundamental needs for robustness, endurance and 4×4 drivetrain in the segment With a high body belt line, a vertical front, a horizontal bonnet and a large ground clearance (210 to 215 mm, depending on model) the Peugeot Pick Up possesses all of the fundamentals of the pick-up universe. At the centre of its large grille is the emblem of the lion: the image of all the new SUVs of the brand. The Peugeot lettering stamped on the rear panel echoes its illustrious forebears, Peugeot 404 and 504 Pick-up.

The cab and the rear compartment are fixed on a ladder chassis with a rigid rear axle, four-bladed springs and YOKOHAMA tyres as standard. These assets assure reliability and endurance, adapted to the load and use on all terrains in every condition. The load zone has a bed that is 1.40m long and 1.39m wide, equipped with anchoring hooks on the outside. The side walls and the real panel are completely covered with a protective resin which adds to the rigidity and robustness of the whole vehicle. The maximum payload of the vehicle is 815 kg.

The Peugeot Pick Up has a performance drivetrain adapted to the needs of the core market. Its longitudinal 2.5l common rail turbo diesel engine develops 115bhp and 280Nm, combined with a manual 5-speed gearbox. It is available in 4×4 and 4×2 versions.

The 4×4 version is engaged using a special lever to transmit some of the power to the front drivetrain. This allows the driver to make a selection where needed, whether in normal 4×4 4H (4 High) mode or in the 4L (4 Low) mode at short speeds. Thanks to a reducer, extra torque can be applied at very slow speeds to maneuver out of the most extreme driving situations. The 4×4 version, therefore, gives the new Peugeot Pick Up versatility, easy use in every weather condition and over every terrain.

With its focus on reliability and ease of use, the new Peugeot Pick Up offers many features as standard, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, radio with CD player and USB port are present at all levels. For safety and ease of driving, the new Peugeot Pick Up is equipped as standard with an ABS braking system with brake force distribution, rear parking aids, passenger and driver air bags, plus electrically adjustable exterior mirrors.

The 4×4 version is distinguished by a chrome bow at the level of the bed, roof bars and lateral footboards.The most spacious and accommodating passenger interior in its class, with rear-seat roominess of 1,738 mm and knee space of 62 mm, it ensures passenger comfort for both professional and private use. Thanks to its simple and robust design, the new Peugeot Pick Up is a functional work tool that’s durable and reliable over all terrains.