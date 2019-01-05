Navy Appoints New Spokesman

The Nigerian Navy has appointed a new spokesman. He is Commodore Suleman Dahun. He replaces Navy Captain Ayo Olugbode. Dahun is returning to the position he vacated 11 months ago to attend the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State. In a statement signed by Directior of Plans, Rear Admiral OB Daji, said Dahun graduated from the University of Maiduguri where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication.

He also attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria graduating with a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy. He has attended several military and professional courses both within and outside Nigeria. Some of these include Junior and Senior Staff courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji. Commodore Dahun was a member of the Senior Executive Course 40 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos The senior officer also attended the Deputy Spokesman’s Course at the Joint Information Activities Group (JIAG), Royal Airforce Base, Halton, United Kingdom (2016), the Journalist Protection in Conflict Zones Course at the Hellenic Multi-National PSOs Training Centre, Kilkis, Greece (2016) and the Joint Information Operations Course at JIAG, RAF, Halton (2017).