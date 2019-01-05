FAB-5 Football Initiative Celebrates with Pupils, Teachers

FAB-5 Initiative, organisers of the popular five-a-side football challenge which started since 2012, in the spirit of the season, celebrated with parents, teachers and the general public to a fun fair day at the Funfactory Lekki Phase 1.

In its continued bid to “promote education through sport/recreation for a sustainable future”, children were entertained with educative games, rides and goodies from the Santa’s grotto.

According to the Project Director, Dare Amokeodo, “This will also usher in the 2019 Edition of the initiative slated for Q1/Q2 which promises to be a bumper package with the inclusion of new and exciting elements.”

Partners of this initiative are; Access Bank, Indomie Noodles, Fryda Nigeria and Pet-Bamok & Company.