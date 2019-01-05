Ekiti Police Commissioner Lauds Fayemi for Strengthening Community Policing

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Asuquo Amba, has praised Governor Kayode Fayemi for striving hard to strengthen community policing in the state.

The police boss said the establishment of such community policing outfit like the peace corps will help the conventional police to combat the rising waves of kidnapping and robbery in Ekiti.

Amba spoke in Ado Ekiti Saturday while receiving the Commander of the state Peace Corps, Mr. Dele Owoju, who paid a courtesy call on the security chief at the police headquarters in the capital city.

The police commissioner said he never had the erroneous impression that the federal police alone can do the task of ridding the country of nefarious elements, adding that it can only achieve such in collaboration with other stakeholders.

He said he was in Ekiti to propagate the ideal of strong community policing and entrench professionalism in the force as envisioned by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr Ibrahim Idris.

“This command under my watch relies on other stakeholders to save the people from criminals and we are ready to work with all like minded organisations and individuals to achieve the onerous task.

“The main areas that need proper safeguarding from kidnappers and robbers are: Ikere-Akure road, Ikere-Ikare road, Otun-Kwara road, Omuo-Kabba road, Ogotun-Ilawe road and Efon-Ilesa road.

“These are roads where people are fondly being kidnapped or killed by criminals. We won’t tolerate these senseless killings, because our people must be safe.

“I have made myself clear that if you notice that any DPO or police officer is acting as agent of devil, report him directly to me, we shall deal decisively with him.

“So, we welcome you, we are ready to partner you to make Ekiti save for everybody,” he promised.

The Peace Corps Commander Owoju said Fayemi’s government is determined to work with the police to make Ekiti safe for all the citizens.

Owoju disclosed that Fayemi’s government was planning to recruit and train 800 Peace Corps operatives to help the police in securing the state.

He said the outfit was not established to either rival or flex muscles with the police, but to work in tandem with the force to rid Ekiti of criminals.

“There is no rivalry in our mission. We are only coming to serve as partners with you to make Ekiti safe.

“We are relying heavily on this command for the training of our personnel who shall be deployed to help in operations and intelligence gathering that will help the police

“The task of making this state safe for all of us is our focus and we shall go the extra mile to help our state and particularly the police in this regard,” he stated.