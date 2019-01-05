Chelsea London Dry Gin Lights Up Barracuda

Premium Gin Brand – Chelsea London Dry Gin over the weekend hosted her loyal consumers to an end of year beach carnival tagged ‘Catching Fun with Jaywon’. The music fiesta which was held at Barracuda Beach Resort, Lagos, had artistes like Small Doctor, Jaywon, Dotman, Joeel, Solidstar, Slimcase, Dremo and a host of upcoming artistes perform at the event.

Brand Manager Chelsea London Dry Gin, Afolabi Kasomo was enthused at the massive turnout of brand patrons at the event. He informed that consumers asked for another brand experience after the recent sponsorship of Felabration and the beach fiesta was the perfect response to their request. There were fun games at the event for attendees and winners went home with lots of branded and household gift items like TV, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens etc.