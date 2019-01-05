Burna Boy Shines with 2018 Burna Live Concert 

It was a night of absolute glee as Burna Boy gave a multitude of fans a musical experience never to be forgotten soon, at his concert entitled ‘Burna Live’, which held on Wednesday, December 26 at EKO Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert, in particular, featured feats Burna had promised fans they would witness following the announcement of the concert a couple of weeks back. This included a spectacular entrance that saw him ascend the stage in a model plane; which undoubtedly became one of the most alluring highlights of the concert.

Perhaps one of the most exhilarating performances of the night came when DMW’s Mayorkun ascended the stage, with Davido and his signees Peruzzi and Dremo emerging shortly after – a performance that caught the audience by surprise. But Burna wasn’t done, he had more surprises in store for his beloved fans.

As the show progressed with more Burna performances, the singer brought out Star Boy Wizkid on stage; further sending fans into an uncontrolled frenzy as the two superstars shared the stage. Singers Timaya and Patoranking also raised the boisterousness of the night several notches higher after they paid Burna Boy a surprise visit on stage; with both artistes thanking his fans for coming out to support the singer on his big night.

All in all, Burna Boy didn’t let his fans down – he gave them a spectacular concert that would go on to become one of the most momentous musical gatherings in the history of Nigerian music as we know it.