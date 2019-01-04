Magu: We are Determined to Secure More Convictions

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has expressed determination of the Commission to ensure that it secures more convictions against looters and other offenders of the law in 2019.

Magu stated that with 312 convictions in 2018, the anti-graft agency is strategising to redouble efforts in 2019, as part of concerted efforts aimed at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better, as well as altering the perception that some persons are above the law.

A statement by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, said Magu who made the declaration while on a working tour of the Lagos office of the Commission yesterday, noted that the EFCC has already secured three convictions in 2019, which he described as a good beginning.

“The Commission shall continue to rid the country of economic and financial crimes and effectively coordinate the domestic efforts of the global fight against money laundering and terrorism financing”, Magu was quoted to have said.

According to Orilade, the acting chairman stressed that the EFCC remains committed to carrying out its duties “in conformity to best international practice within the ambit of the Law”.

While commending the exemplary leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, for the success recorded in the past year, he stressed that the judiciary remains key to winning the corruption fight.

He said: “Let us have it at the back of our minds that we are only prosecutors; without the support of the Judiciary, led by the CJN and other Heads of Court across jurisdictions, we could not have been able to achieve the much we did in 2018. Therefore, to be able to double that feat in 2019, let us know that we cannot do without the judiciary.”