I’m Not a Member of Any Political Party, Says Emir of Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Chairman of Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Thursday said he has never been a member of any political party in the country.

Sulu-Gambari disclosed this Ilorin when the members of the state executive council of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon.Bashr Bolarinwa paid a courtesy call on him at his Oja-Oba palace in the state capital.

He said he has remained a father to all politicians irrespective of their political affiliations since he assumed the throne of his forefathers.

The monarch added that, “I am not a member of any political party in Nigeria and even I and my family have never voted for any party in the country.

“All politicians have been coming to my palace to seek for support and prayers and which I have been giving to them without any interest.

“I want all progress for my town and Kwara State in general and whoever among the politicians visited me for my royal blessings, I always gave it to them.

“I also prayed for their success in all their political ambitions as this is only way that peace and progress can come to my domain and entire Kwara “.

While calling the members of the state executive council committee of the APC to see the home of Alimi as their home anytime, the monarch said that, “ I am ready to give you royal blessings and support that will make you excel in all your political endeavours”.

He therefore prayed for the state executive committee of APC to excel in their political campaigns as the election in the country is almost around the corner.

Earlier, the chairman of the APC in the state, Hon. Bolarinwa said the leadership of the party was in the palace to inform the Emir of the kicking off of its party campaigns as the election is drawing nearer so as to seek his royal blessing.

He said the development would also show that the APC has recognition for the royal stool of Ilorin Emirate and Emir of Ilorin who happens to be a father of all political stakeholders in the state.