Gunmen Kill Six in Fresh Plateau Attack

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former local government council lawmaker, Mr. Sunday Bulle, and five other persons were on Wednesday night shot dead by gunmen who attacked Kwata Community in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Bullet recently relocated to Kwata community to escape the series of attacks in his native Lobirin Community of Barki Ladi Council Area, where he was a legislator before he was shot dead by the gunmen

A resident of the community, Mr. Solomon Dalyop, who confirmed the attack, said several others were also injured during the attack.

Dalyop added, “On Wednesday, gunmen arrived at Kwata community around 7p.m. Before you knew what was happening, they just opened fire on the people while shouting ‘Allahu AK’hubar’ during the operation.

“When they finished and ran away, six people laid dead, including a former Councilor who relocated to the community from Barki Ladi Local Government Area. What we are witnessing in various communities in Plateau State is a new form of unprovoked aggression against the people and the government and the security agents must rise in defence of the communities before the gunmen wreck more havoc on innocent civilians.”

The Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, through his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Yakubu Dati, in a statement, said he has directed the security agents to arrest the recent resurgence in the state.