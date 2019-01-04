CUPP Accuses Presidency, APC, Security Agencies of Plotting to Rig Election

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties has raised the alarm over an alleged unholy collaboration between the Presidency, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the security agencies to rig the 2019 presidential election and deploy lethal force to quell the expected popular resistance.

This allegation was contained in a statement issued Thursday by the national spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

He said the plot came to light with the unprecedented move of the Nigerian Army to hold a nationwide military exercise codenamed Operation Python Dance III.

He said the exercise, which began from December 28, 2018 and to end on February 28, 2019 is to put the entire country on a military lockdown.

In his words: “We hold that by law, it is only the President and Commander-in-Chief that can deploy the military. We wonder why the president acknowledges that failure and inability of the Inspector General of Police to maintain law and order by deploying the military in one breathe and yet in another is neck-deep in the plot to extend the tenure of the IG. If there was really any genuine desire to checkmate those plotting violence during the elections, why was the exercise not extended to after the governorship elections. The desire of the Presidency is just to use the security forces to foist an unpopular President Buhari on the people.”

The coalition warned that the 1983 electoral crisis will be a child’s play if the Presidency and the cabal that has hijacked it go ahead with the plans to announce fake results in favour of unpopular candidates.

“We predict that the level of desperation of the president to hold onto power which has attained dangerous heights is capable of truncating our democracy. President Buhari is currently blinded by his ambition and has lost all sense of fair play and sportsmanship.”