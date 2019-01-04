Businessman Donates Three-storey Building for Ekere’s Campaign

Segun James

The campaign of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere, received a major boost on Wednesday with the donation of a state-of-the-art three-storey campaign office in Eket Local Government Area by a business mogul and political financier, Otuekong Emmanuel Assam (Emmaco).

Inaugurating the office located along the busy Eket – Oron Road, Ekere thanked the donor for his sacrifice towards the victory of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

He pointed out that the office, the second such donation in Eket after the first one by a former APC governorship aspirant, Mr. Bassey Dan-Abia, would serve as a veritable place to strategise for the success of the party in the local government area.

Lamenting the present level of poverty and hunger in the state, Ekere vowed to vigorously pursue the banishment of poverty, if elected governor.

The donor, Assam, explained that he was driven by his passion, determination and love for the Ekere project, expressing the belief that the incoming Ekere government will bring development and progress to Eket.

The Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, Group Captain Ewang Sam Ewang (rtd.), described the huge turnout as a wonder and a demonstration of the love of Eket people for the APC.

A former representative of Akwa Ibom South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Eme Ekaette, stated that Ekere had garnered the requisite experience to turn things around for good in the state as Governor.

A former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Bassey Essien, lamented that Eket was full of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) because of the destruction of the popular Urua Nka market without a replacement by the state government.

A former representative of Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/ONNA Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Eseme Eyiboh, criticised the failure of the state government to complete its projects in Eket, arguing that it had left the infrastructure in the area in poor state.

A former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Emem Wills, predicted a 75 per cent win for the APC in Eket and dismissed insinuations that the APC was weak in Eket.