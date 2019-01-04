Abdulkhadir Kure Market Gutted by Fire

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Part of the Abdulkhadir Kure ultra modern market in Minna, Niger State has been gutted by fire.

Not less than 52 shops including several attachments were burnt.

Property said to be worth several millions of naira were burnt.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known but it was suspected to have started from the red and groundnut oil section of the market.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in this year’s election have already visited the scene of the disaster.

Details later…