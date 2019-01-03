Youth Wing Dissociates Self from Bauchi CAN’s Alleged Endorsement of Governor’s Reelection Bid

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Youth Wing of the Christain Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Bauchi State chapter, has expressed dismay over the purported endorsemnt of the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, by the State CAN describing it as mere propaganda and scandalous.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday, the chairman of the association, Mako Gwamis, flanked by the secretary, Nenrot G. Duklah, and other members of the executive said the purported adoption of Governor Abubakar by CAN leadership during their Christmas homage to Government House was done without the collective consent, consultation and tacit approval of the entire Christians in the state.

Gwamis said: “The statement was not true but a mere propaganda. After all, what has the present administration done to Christains in Bauchi State in the past three and a half years?

“You will agree with me that since the inception of this administration, Christians in Bauchi State were neglected and not carried along in the scheme of things in the government of his Excellency Mohammed A. Abubakar despite the fact that there are reasonable percentage of Christians who are competent to occupy some of the positions, but were not appointed unlike the two previous administrations.

“Hardly would you find a local government area in Bauchi State that there is no quite a number of Christians. You will agree with me that it is not rosy for Christians under this present administration”.

He said: “For this reason, we distance ourselves from the said adoption which we find scandalous, unwanted and laughable. This is because spiritual leaders are expected to sit on the fence and not to descend into the arena and become the actors themeelves”.

He said the Christain body was not unmindful of the fact that each and every Christain in the state has a right to air his or her views and postions which we respect, adding that “but collective views and interests supercede individual interest and views”.

Gwamis added that when the time for Christains in Bauchi State to adopt a candidate it will not hestitate to make it known “after wide conslultations, robust engagement with the spiritual heads from all demoninations and stakeholders, and even at that, there will be strict compliance with the already laid down proceudure acceptable”.

The CAN Youth Wing Chairman said the condition upon which to adopt a candidate of their choice would be based on the inclusiveness of Christians in the affairs of things in the administration and governance of the state.

He said other criteria would include fairness, justice and equity on employment and apponiment into political offices.

Gwamis called on all Christains in the state to be law abiding citizens whereever they are, and urged them to come out enmass to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general election, adding, “as your leaders we will keep on consulting and maintaining politcal guidiance and direction acetpable to all”.

Also, the Christian Youth Democratic Assembly of Nigeria (NCYDAN), Bauchi State Office has disassociated itself from what it called the purported endorsement of Governor Abubakar’s reelection by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State Chapter.

It would be recalled that a national newspaper (Not THISDAY) reported last week

the endorsement of Governor Abubakar by Rev Joshua Ray Maina, CAN chairman, Bauchi State Chapter, during a Christmas visit to the Government House.

The Speaker, Northern Christian Youth Democratic Assembly of Nigeria, Comrade Daure David Yankoli, while vehemently dissociating his members from the “so called endorsement,” condemned in strong terms and dissociated the Assembly from the said endorsement.

A press release made available to newsmen Monday, said “the state Speaker of NCYDAN condemn and dissociate itself from the said endorsement as such doesn’t conform or carry the views of Christian majority in the state”.

The statement read: “And by extension CAN or Christianity is not a political organisation and we are reiterating our displeasure, even as we are expressing our commitment to ensure justice and inclusive governance. We’re countering this information aimed at undermining the Christiandom. We’ll not fold our arms to watch few selfish individuals tarnish the image of Christians in the name of politics…Christianity is bigger than any individual.”

He further said that, “on the basis of the above, we’ve contacted the secretary of The Christian Youth Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter, who debunked the information, saying they’re not party to this endorsement and also on the part of the chairman of CAN, he described the news as inaccurately reported by the media”.

However in a swift reaction, the state chairman of CAN, Reverend Joshua Ray Maina, who vehemently debunked the report, said he was quoted out of context.

According to him, “CAN Bauchi state chapter at Government House on Wednesday expressed support to the administration of Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State for making the state safe for Christians, saying Bauchi has become more safer than other northeastern states in the country.

“All of us in leadership have had inappropriate news content carried or published about us now and before which wasn’t…”