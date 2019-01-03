Yari: I’m Ready to Vacate My Seat for State of Emergency Declaration in Zamfara

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Thursday in Abuja reiterated his support for the declaration of state of emergency in the state, saying he was willing to vacate his seat if it will end insecurity in the state.

Yari, who is also the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), made this declaration after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

He denied insinuations that his earlier declaration of support for the state of emergency was a mere political statement.

Details later…