Obi: I’m Contesting to Build a Better Nigeria

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he is not contesting the forthcoming election to make money, but to build a better Nigeria.

Obi, who was speaking to his kinsmen in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government area of Anambra State during a lecture organised in his honour by Agulu Peoples Assembly, described Nigeria as a collapsing country that needs to be salvaged by voting for the right crop of leaders who have been tested to be upright.

“I have been five years out of government, and no one has come to say any one naira is missing in government under my watch. EFCC can come and probe me if they like, but I am not afraid.

“I have suffered in Nigeria politics. During my impeachment as a governor, I came back to Agulu, stayed and later went to court, and I stayed for three years in court to recover my mandate.

“Youths are not getting job because someone at the helm of affairs is mismanaging opportunities. Nigerian youths who are graduates are living in their father’s house in their productive age, you can imagine what will happen in their old age.

“I am not here to campaign to my people because I come from here and you know what I did in Anambra. Just give me the opportunity and we will change Nigeria, and the country will start working again.

“We will reduce poverty, reduce unemployment, we only ask for the opportunity. These things will not happen overnight, but must begin to come down gradually,” Obi said.

He said Nigeria is a place where people crave for free money to live in luxury.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate said his two children who are university graduates don’t own cars because they have not made enough money to buy any.

Obi said he has trained himself and his children to live within their earnings, and that he has chosen not to join the people whose only craving is how to acquire luxury items.

“I have two graduates who are working, a boy and a girl, and two of them don’t drive because they haven’t made enough money to buy a car.

“They were here for the Christmas, and I was talking to some people about them and the person said yes that he saw my son and and he was always jumping buses and tricycles.

“Some people don’t like it that way, they believe I am rich and my children should not be trekking, and that they should be provided with cars, but I believe they do not have the money, so they have to trek. Who will give them cars, is it me? My money is my own, so they should work for theirs,” he said.