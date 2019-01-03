NAF Loses Helicopter in Combat

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North-east,’’ he said.

Daramola said the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m on Wednesday.

“Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty.

“As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made public,’’ he said.(NAN)