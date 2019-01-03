Fulham Leading Arsenal in the Race to Sign Cahill on Loan

Wolves bid to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for £18m

Fulham leads the race for Chelsea outcast Gary Cahill as Claudio Ranieri has identified the 33-year-old as the man to fix his leaky defence.

The Cottagers have conceded 47 goals in the Premier League this season – more than any other team.

The Chelsea captain has only made one appearance in the league this campaign after falling out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.

Arsenal is also reported to be interested in the centre-back but Fulham is believed to be ahead in the race for his signature according to UK’s The Sun.

Ranieri’s side was thrashed 4-1 by the Gunners on Tuesday and sits 19th – one point off Southampton in safety who have a game in hand.

Fulham splashed £100million in the summer on transfers which included six defensive acquisitions.

Unai Emery’s interest comes from the fact that the north London club is struggling with defensive injuries.

Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos are all currently on the sidelines.

Similarly, Wolves have made an offer to Chelsea to sign striker Tammy Abraham on an initial loan with an option to purchase for £18million.

Sportsmail revealed the Molineux club was in pole position to sign the 21-year-old who took his tally to 16 goals for the season yesterday while on loan at Aston Villa.

It had been thought Wolves wanted him on a similar loan but they have now made their intentions clear and Abraham wants to play in the Premier League.

The London-born striker has previously spent time on loan at Bristol City, where he scored 26 goals in 48 games in all competitions during the 2016-2017 season.

His success at Ashton Gate led to a temporary spell at Swansea during 2017-2018, but Abraham only found the net eight times in 39 games as the Swans were relegated from the Premier League.

Despite being only 21, Abraham’s rise has been rapid and he earned two England caps against Germany and Brazil in November 2017.

Wolves could make room for the youngster in their squad by offloading out-of-favour Leo Bonatini, who only joined permanently in January 2018 after a successful loan spell.