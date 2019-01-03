FG to Partner Osun in Creating Model Healthcare Systems

Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the Federal Ministry of Health is ready to partner the newly inaugurated Osun State Government to create a model healthcare system that other states would emulate.

The minister made this known recently when he received on official visit, the Governor State of Osun, Mr. Adeboyega Oyetola in Abuja.

Adewole said: “We have just one ambition and that is to work with you and create a model healthcare system that every other state in Nigeria would emulate. What we are planning to do is to diagnose and profer some recommendations as how we can move forward.

“We want to congratulate you for inaugurating health improvement committee, which you personally took charge of. To me, this is the best that can happen in any state. I hope by chairing that committee, no one can deceive you about health indices in Osun. You can personally drive the health improvement agenda.”

The minister said through Save One Million Lives Initiative, Osun State has won $20 million, which would soon be released to the governor, to kick start the improvement of healthcare system.

Adewole said Osun was also one of the pilot states to benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Funds (BHCPF), a special intervention to improve healthcare delivery system at all levels.

The minister encouraged the governor to key into the National Strategic Health Development Plan II for synergy between the federal government and the state.

In his presentation, the National Coordinator, Save One Million Lives Programme, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, urged the governor to introduce compulsory health insurance scheme that would cover both formal and informal sector.

Also speaking, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, pledged to provide technical assistance for managing primary healthcare under one roof.

Responding, the governor appreciated the minister for his support towards building quality healthcare system in Osun State.

He assured that the $20million from the Save One Million Lives programme and the basic health financing funds would be judiciously utilised to improve the health of the citizens of the state.