Ericsson, Volvo Sign Five-year Deal

Ericsson has been selected by Volvo Car Group to provide the industrialised Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) platform to further enable its digital vehicle services in more than 120 markets worldwide for the next five years.

Volvo Cars, like other major players in the automotive industry, is increasing focusing on securing high-quality connected-vehicle services as digitalisation increases the importance of software services. The services will also benefit from the increased speed, low-latency and capacity for mission critical applications, such as autonomous driving, that commercial 5G networks will enable.

The deal, which would enable Volvo Cars to provide car owners and drivers with its latest developments in connected car digital services such as automation, fleet management, telematics, navigation, and infotainment, is the largest to date for Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud.

elivered via several geographically distributed centres, the platform takes full account of legal, security, and privacy obligations on a global scale – such as compliance with the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

With digital services increasingly becoming a differentiation factor for automotive consumers, the need for a secure and dependable service provision infrastructure is critical to provide quality of service at scale.