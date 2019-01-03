Curfew Lifted in Bauchi Metropolis

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has lifted the curfew imposed a few weeks ago on some communities of Yalwa village of Bauchi metropolis with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammad Nadada Umar, Thursday said the measure followed the relative peace being enjoyed in the affected communities.

The statement advised residents of the affected areas to continue with their daily activities as government is committed to maintain peace and security not only in the areas but in the entire state.

The affected areas are, Yelwan Tsakani, Unguwan Kusu, Unguwar Angas, Lukshi and Kagadama.