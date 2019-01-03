Buhari to Reward Support Group Members, Others with National Honours Award

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said his administration would soon recognise the contributions of worthy Nigerians to national development including members of Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC) through the award of National Honours.

The award would be the first of its kind since 2015 when he ascended the seat of power.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari made the disclosure while receiving a delegation of members of BSGC in the State House.

According to Adesina, the president said the intention of his administration was to “leave a better country for our children, and for coming generations,” by ensuring that those who had made notable contributions to national goals are duly rewarded with National Honours.

He further quoted the president as saying, “Many people are qualified for such honours. We are looking at it, and we will appreciate the contributions of such people.”

According to the statement, the president commended members of the group, whom he said had made immense personal sacrifices to support him since he joined partisan politics, saying they did so out of personal conviction, “because I’m not known to be a very generous person.”

Adesina further quoted the president as saying, “What you are doing can’t be materially compensated. You are doing it out of conviction, at the expense of your pockets, and it is God that will reward you.”

He said the Director-General of BSGC, Umaru Dembo, in his response, told the president that the group had sensitised Nigerians with the need to get their voter cards, keep them safe, “and voting the right candidates during elections.”

The statement added, “President Buhari was decorated as Grand Patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre, and also presented with two books and discs done by the group.”