APC Decries Deployment of Eight CPs to Bayelsa

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group under the auspices of Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard has decried the appointment of eight Commissioners of Police to Bayelsa State within three months

The APC’s position was contained in a communiqué issued wednesday at the end of an emergency meeting by the Bayelsa APC Youth Vanguard.

The communiqué was follow-up to the House of Representatives’ resolution to also investigate the deployment considered to be politically motivated

The House of Representatives had also resolved last week to mandate its Committee on Police Affairs to “investigate the motive behind the erratic deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to Bayelsa State in the last three months” and report back to the House within two weeks for legislative action.

The communiqué which was signed by the convener of the group, Mr. Timi Okofo, and the General Secretary, Mr. Warepamo Ikoli, accused Governor Seriake Dickson and some persons in the Presidency of allegedly being responsible for the constant deployment and redeployment of the said police commissioners to the state.

They also accused unnamed Police Commissioner in the Presidential Villa, of allegedly using his privileged office to dictate to the Inspector General of Police, which police officers should be posted to Bayelsa State to serve as the Commissioner of Police.

The group therefore called for the immediate removal of the Police Commissioner in the Villa, in view of the alleged gross abuse of his office, failure of which they will march to the Villa to protest the interference of the said Commissioner of Police and Governor Dickson in the security of Bayelsa State.

The group accused the Bayelsa State governor of raising “the false alarm each time a police commissioner who demonstrates strict professionalism and non-partisanship, is posted to Bayelsa State and ensures that such officers are promptly redeployed away from the state”.