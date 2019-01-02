SDP Yet To Submit Gana’s As Court Executes Substituted Service

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

There appears to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as the party is yet to submit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the nomination forms submitted to it by Prof. Jerry Gana as a result of the Federal High Court ruling by Justice Yusuf on December 14, 2018, which declared Gana as the party’s authentic presidential candidate.

THISDAY checks reveals that the party is yet to submit Gana’s nomination form to INEC, asking the electoral body to drop Mr. Donald Duke’s name.

A top member of the party who optedtoremain anonymous said that only two members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), have been approved by the party to speak on the issue, saying that, “the party is law-abiding party and has appealed the High Court ruling, therefore the party cannot submit Gana’s nomination form to INEC.”

“After the court judgment the NEC met and agreed that only the national vice chairman, south, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and the national Secretary, Mr. Shehu Gaban that can speak on the issue to the public and I am not one of them.”

In another development the court of appeal bailiff has executed the court order by pasting the substituted service on the fence of Gana’s Abuja residence with pictures as evidence.

On the 29th of December when Gana launched his policy document code-named SWIFT most of the party big wigs were absent and many believed it was as a result of the letter from the national chairman, Chief Olu Falae which was leaked, warning party members to stay away as there was no division in the party.