Obaseki Urges Edo CP to Investigate Benin Ring Road Shooting Incident

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, to investigate the shooting incident at Ring Road, Benin City, on New Year’s Day, which reportedly claimed one life.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement yesterday that “the governor has asked the police commissioner to thoroughly investigate the incident and assured that anyone found culpable will be brought to book.”

Osagie further said “the governor is disturbed by the incident and wants a clear report on what actually transpired and the condition under which the reported shooting took place.”

He noted that the Obaseki-led administration has prioritised the security of life and property with the huge investment in the state’s security architecture and trust fund, launched recently, and would stop at nothing to get to the root of the Ring Road shooting incident.

“Unconfirmed reports trending on some news platforms claim the incident at Ring Road happened during the frenzied celebration of the cross-over to the New Year. It is alleged that a life was lost, but we are yet to get the full detail of the incident from the Police and other concerned security agencies.

“The governor has urged the police commissioner to investigate the incident thoroughly. I am confident that we will have the true picture of what transpired after the investigation. I can assure you that the state government will take a decisive action on the matter,” the governor’s aide said.