Northern Traditional Rulers Urge Politicians to Honour Peace Pact

The Northern Traditional Rulers Council Assembly (NTRCA) has urged politicians at all levels to honour the signed peace accord for the 2019 general elections.

They said honouring the accord would reciprocate President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to ensure free and fair 2019 elections for continued peace and unity of the country.

The call was made in a communique on the concluded Northern Traditional Rulers fifth General Assembly signed by Coordinating Committee Chairman and Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Hassan, yesterday in Sokoto .

The traditional rulers’ resolution described the election year as crucial, noting that all over the world, people were watching Nigeria, being the country with the highest population in Africa.

They commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its preparations and resolve to assist the electoral body in every way possible to achieve the desired goals.

The council appealed to the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure adequate funding and other relevant arrangement and support towards the successful conduct of free and fair 2019 elections.

They decried the rising level of hate speeches, bickering, do-or-die political campaigns, vote buying and money politics, noting that it was sad and unfortunate to use innocent youths as political thugs.

The royal fathers appealed to parents to always monitor their wards and also urged politicians to change tactics and honour decorum, to avoid serious consequences of their electoral misconduct.

The assembly noted that cases of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency, farmers/herder clashes and other forms of crimes might affect the successful conduct of the general elections.

They called on the federal government to continue doing everything possible to curtail the menace and provide enough grazing reserves and livestock routes, while states should support peaceful moves on the development.

They further lauded President Buhari’s efforts to diversify the country’s economy, poverty alleviation and fight against unemployment.

The traditional rulers assured of frequent consultations to encourage good ideas towards promoting mutual understanding among citizens and national integration.

The event featured a lecture with the topic: “Pervasive Insecurity in an Election Year”, which was discussed by different personalities.

The event was attended by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and three representatives from traditional councils of 19 northern states.

Other participants included INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, who led five other INEC Commissioners and Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse.