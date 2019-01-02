New Ekiti Police Commissioner Vows to Strengthen Community Policing

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, has promised to strengthen community policing in the state to

reduce crimes and all forms of criminality.

Amba said he would ensure that his men and officers operate within the

ambit of the law and shun all forms of illegalities that could put the force into disrepute or embarrass the nation in the eye of the international community.

The CP, who was Commissioner of Police in charge of Counter Terrorism

in Abuja, assumed office in Ekiti sequel to the retirement of his

predecessor, Mr. Ahmed Bello, from the force.

Amba was at a time the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of

anti-bomb Unit, Explosive Ordinance Department and Commissioner of

Police superintending over Bayelsa State.

Addressing men and officers of the command Wednesday, Amba said he

was deployed in Ekiti to carry out the transformation agenda of the

Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and promised that the

task would be accomplished.

Amba told his men to embrace professionalism by respecting the rights of the members of the public as being preached by the present IG.

“Under my watch, the police will work within the ambit of the 1999

constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are going to deploy community policing strategy to reduce crimes in the state and this we are going to achieve with honesty, professionalism, transparency and thorough dedication to duties.

“I therefore seek the cooperation, collaboration and partnership of

the members of the public by giving us useful and timely information to enable this command rid Ekiti of all forms of criminality.

“Our intention is to achieve the task of making Ekiti crime-free, so as to create enabling environment for business and economic activities to thrive.

“We are also going to operate an open-door policy to all members of the public regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliations. Everyone shall be equal and given the same attention in the interest of peace,” he stated.