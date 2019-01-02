Kwara PDP Not Threatened by Antics of Seasonal Politicians, Says Senator

Fulani leaders pledge to support Saraki

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dr. Rafiu Ibrahim, yesterday said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State is not threatened by the purported move by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to form new government in the state in 2019.

This is coming as thousands of leaders of Fulani extractions residing across the 16 LGAs of the state have assured their 100 per cent votes for the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and PDP governorship candidate, Hon.Razak Atunwa during the forthcoming general elections in the state.

He argued that those opposition figures in the APC in the state cannot defeat the PDP because they are seasonal politicians who seldom visit home except when election is around the corner.

The legislator, who is seeking re-election on the platform of PDP disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of the seventh annual get-together of Kwara South wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) organised in his honour at First Baptist Church in Ijara-Isin, Isin Local Government Area of the state. He said those parading themselves as opposition leaders operate from Lagos but have a transit home in Kwara.

Ibrahim stated that the people of the state are wise enough to make informed decision on who to be entrusted with their mandate, expressing confidence that the PDP candidates will be elected in next year’s polls.

He said, “We are never threatened by the opposition, and we can never be threatened by nocturnal politicians that come every four years- people that operate from Lagos. They just have a transit home in Kwara.

“They don’t operate here. Most of them live in Lagos, and they are the one leading the other group. So, we can’t be threatened with that. We know our people are very wise, especially Kwara South. They know how to make their choices. We are sure that their choice will be our party, PDP”.

The legislator urged the people of Kwara South to vote for the PDP presidential candidates in the general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP governorship candidate in Kwara, Hon. Rasak Atunwa and other candidates of the party.

Meanwhile, thousands of leaders of Kwara State indigenes and residents of Fulani extractions residing across the 16 LGAs of the state have assured their 100 per cent votes for the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Atunwa during the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The leaders of the Fulani community in the state, Alhaji Garba Dembo who is also Jowuro Oyun and Mallam Usman Garba (the Fulani/ Bororo Union’s Secretary), gave the assurance in Ilorin during their solidarity visit to the Senate President at his Iloffa, GRA residence.

Dembo promised that his people will deliver their 100 per cent votes to all PDP candidates in next year’s general elections.

He said, “We are in full support of Dr. Bukola Saraki. We gathered at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari from where we marched down to Saraki’s residence to assure him of our 100 per cent support.

“The late Dr. Olusola Saraki during his lifetime contributed immensely to the growth and development of Kwara State. As a result of this, we the Fulani and Bororo are prepared to reciprocate the kind gesture of the late Saraki by giving his son, Dr. Bukola Saraki 100 per cent support.

“Baba Saraki loved and cared for us, so, it’s natural that we should also love and support his son who is also following the footsteps of his father.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Bororo/ Fulani community, Mallam Usman Garba said : “We have been waiting for this day. We are going to support you 100 per cent.

“When your father was alive, he did a lot for us. We are ready to reciprocate Baba’s kind gesture to us by supporting you, his son. There is nothing anyone can do for us to vote for the people we don’t know.”

Responding, Saraki who was adored with Fulani’s hat, thanked the leaders and members of the Fulani community for identifying with his leadership.

While assuring them of his continued support, Saraki reminded them that the relationship which exists between them and the Saraki political dynasty had been a long standing one.

“The Fulani community’s relationship with Saraki political dynasty has been a long standing one and it shall continue to flourish,” he added.