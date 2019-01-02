Greensprings Students Thrill Guests with Shakespeare Performance

In the spirit of the Yuletide Season, secondary school students of Greensprings School, Lekki, Lagos recently astonished guests with an exceptional performance of the “Africanized” version of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The students also performed a memorable Zulu dance to the epic song ‘Vulindlela’ by Brenda Fassie. One would think they were professional dancers from South Africa.

The show held at the soon to be completed centre for performing arts theatre at the Lekki Campus, a venue that will serve as a world-class location for training upcoming music and performing artists in the near future.

Over 400 attendees, comprising parents, teachers and students couldn’t stop clapping at the end of almost every drama scene, unable to hold back their cheers because of the excellent delivery of the classic masterpiece. It was a display of several months of hard work and preparation on stage, which ended with the much anticipated fireworks.

“I think this epic performance should be re-staged for a fee at MUSON Centre, Royal Arts Academy or Terra-culture”, said Captain Fred, the CEO of PGK Studios and a Greensprings parent, who witnessed the performance.

The Secondary School Principal, Lekki Campus, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo said: “I am very proud of my students for delivering such an amazing performance. They worked super hard and therefore deserve all the accolades.”

According to the management, the other campuses of the school in Anthony and Ikoyi also delivered memorable Christmas stage performances. “The consistency across all three campuses is an indication of the high number of talented students in the school.

“Greensprings has always been deliberate towards delivering well-rounded education to its students, with a strong focus on sports, music and performing arts alongside ensuring academic excellence.”

Over the years, the school has produced superstars like Dayo Okeniyi, who featured in the world-acclaimed Hunger Games movie and Jimi Odukoya, who played a major role in Nollywood’s Okafor’s Law, among other alumni engaged in performing arts around the world.