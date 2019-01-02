Gov. Okowa Emerges Silverbird Man Of The Year 2018

Jonathan Eze

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2018 after securing the highest number of votes sent in by respondents to emerge victorious.

Governor Okowa was nominated for ensuring peace and security in Delta State, youth empowerment, sports development, as well as infrastructure development, especially road construction, even in riverine communities, earning him the name “Roadmaster”.

According to the management of Silverbird Group, the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award was instituted 13 years ago to recognise individuals who have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians through their chosen careers.

The prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award and other categories of awards will be conferred on Governor Okowa and other well-deserved recipients at a ceremony on February 3, 2019, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Justifying the award, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday said the award was well deserved, noting that “apart from embarking on more than 360 road projects covering hundreds of kilometers; Governor Okowa raised the bar and ensured continuity in sports development by completing the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba which successfully hosted the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, hosting of Super Eagles as well as AITEO Cup finals and the succesful defence of National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival Abuja 2018 where Delta State emerged victorious.

“Under youth empowerment, the Okowa led administration has transformed no fewer than 40,000 youths into owners of businesses and employers of labour.”

In December 2018, Governor Okowa was named Governor of the Year 2018 by Vanguard Newspapers Limited, he also emerged ‘Best Governor – Grassroots & People Development in the 2018 Nigeria’s Good Governance Poll,’ organised by the African Leadership Magazine UK, the Independent Newspapers’ ‘Man of The Year, 2017’ as well as 2018 Governor of the year award, the New Telegraph Newspaper Governor of the Year in Human Capital Development and Infrastructure, University of Ibadan 2016 Alumnus of the year award as well as the 2017 Dignity of Man Award by the University of Nigeria Nsukka.