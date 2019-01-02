December 2019 Deadline Sacrosanct, TRCN Warns Unqualified Teachers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Registrar/Executive Director, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, yesterday warned that tough time awaits unqualified teachers in the country, saying there is no going back on the December 2019 deadline given all teachers teaching in basic, primary and secondary schools to be qualified and registered with the council.

He said there will be total enforcement of the law and that the Council will make sure that the decision of the National Council on Education is enforced to the letter by weeding out all those who are not qualified from the classrooms while only those who are qualified and registered by the TRCN are allowed to practice and teach in schools across the country.

While giving an overview on the plans of the Council for 2019, said it was able to stand up to the test of time by enforcing the regulations that guides the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He said, “The TRCN intends to do more in the areas of registration of new teachers which is actually compulsory and mandatory.”

“The December 2019 has been fixed as the deadline for anyone who wants to teach in Nigeria to get qualified and get registered by the TRCN.

“So, as we approach this deadline, we believe that as many as possible among those who are still teaching in our schools and who call themselves teachers but are yet to get qualified and are yet to be registered and be licensed by the TRCN will do so without delay.

“Because at the end of December 2019, there will be total enforcement of this particular law and we will make sure that the decision of the National Council on Education is enforced by making sure that we weed out all those who are not qualified from our classrooms.

“So, 2019 is very critical to the TRCN, to achieving the TRCN mandate.”

The TRCN boss who revealed plans for teachers in the areas of capacity building, stressed that the Council will vigorously pursue the mandate of the President in his determination to ensure that all Nigerian teachers are digitally literate and compliant in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “We are also looking forward to the improvement in the areas of our capacity building for teachers. This year, we are focusing our attention on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari by making sure that all Nigerian teachers are digitally literate and so we are going to pursue the digitally literacy training program with all vigour in 2019.

“To make sure that all those registered teachers with TRCN are digitally compliant, we started in 2018 but we are going to continue on a massive scale in 2019, to ensure that all Nigerian teachers, all teachers in basic, primary and secondary schools in Nigeria gets digitally literate to make sure that our teachers are digitally savvy and digitally compliant because it is no longer possible for anybody or any teacher to remain what is called a ‘bbc teacher’, that is a born-before-computer teacher.

“Our teachers need to get technologically oriented and that is why in 2019, our focus will be more on digitally literacy training of Nigerian teachers.

“We look forward to a better collaboration and cooperation with the Nigerian Union of Teachers and all other teachers unions to make sure that we are able to strengthen the capacity of the TRCN in delivering its mandate in 2019.”